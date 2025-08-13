Billionaire capital investor Tom Dundon is reportedly buying the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise team for a whopping 4 billion dollars--that's a 4 with nine zeros after it!

Dundon is the current owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, a major league hockey team. He is buying the Trail Blazers from Jody Allen, who most sports fans know is the sister in charge of handling the lofty billion-dollar estate of Paul Allen from Microsoft.

Jody not only owns the Portland Trail Blazers, but she also owns the Seattle Seahawks. Some Seahawks fans are wondering the big question: Is Jody Allen going to sell of the Seahawks next?

Is Jody Allen Selling the Seahawks Next?

King 5 News is already tackling this question, stating that Allen says she's had plans to sell off the Seahawks all along. Jody's mission in being in charge of her brother's estate is to sell off everything and donate the proceeds to charity. Those were his wishes in his will.

Jody has made no public statements about her plans for the Seahawks, so until she does, the 12th Man can "stand down" and not get too worried about the pending Trail Blazers sell off**.

The Portland Trail Blazers 4 Billion Dollar Deal Isn't Finalized Yet

Now that Jody has found a buyer for the Trail Blazers, the next step is for the NBA Board of Directors to approve the deal.

Dundon has not expressed any intent to move the Trail Blazers to another city, so that's a sigh of relief for now!

**Forbes Magazine estimates the current value of the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise team to be around 5.5 billion dollars.