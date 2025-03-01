Measles Outbreak Lands in WA: Here Are 5 Top Symptoms to Watch Out For

The measles outbreak has landed in Washington State. An infant was discovered to have the viral infection in King County, as the WA State Standard reports. Medical and public health experts recommend you get vaccinated to avoid everything from the lowest extreme of body discomfort all the way up to the worst-case scenario of the measles: death.

The #1 population of people who have died from the measles are young children aged 5 years and under. That's why doctors and scientists from the World Health Organization and even the Mayo Clinic strongly recommend measles vaccinations.

Is Measles Itchy?

Yes, the measles can be itchy for many infected persons.

Is the Measles an Airborne Disease?

Yes, it can be spread through someone sneezing in the room. Measles can also be spread by coughs and regular breath. If you are autoimmune, wearing a face mask could help prevent you from inhaling infected particles in a room or space.

Is There a Cure for Measles?

No.

"A child who is sick [with measles] should drink plenty of liquids, get lots of rest, and stay home from school, daycare, and other community or group activities to prevent spreading the infection." - KidsHealth.org

