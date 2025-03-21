Heck yes, baseball time is back! Washington State sports fans who love the Seattle Mariners are getting pumped for Opening Day 2025.

The first game of the season kicks off at 7:10 Thursday night on March 27th.

It's on my bucket list to attend an opening day for the Mariners. I'm not a huge baseball fan by any stretch of the imagination; I'm not keeping up with who's on the roster or player stats. I barely know the basics of baseball.

I know if you get three strikes, you're OUT!

I know if you steal a base, you are LUCKY!

I know about the Mariner Moose mascot, although I don't remember his name.

I also know that Ichiro Suzuki is the biggest Mariner there ever was (at least in my book, ha)!

Speaking of Ichiro, he's throwing out the first pitch at the Mariners Opening Day game!

Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

SUNDAY, MARCH 23RD:

Starbucks Opening Week Warm Up Party at T-Mobile Park from noon-4 p.m. ($10 Tickets are still available; Kids 14 and younger get in for FREE!!!)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2TH:

MLB.com lists a bevvy of fan events throughout the day.

Pregame Celebration at Victory Hall

Food and drinks for purchase will also be over at Steelheads Alley and Hatback Bar, plus there will be a pop-up restaurant from Dick's Burgers.

The Mariners Rosters Introduction (from Right Field)

Ichiro Suzuki throws the Ceremonial First Pitch, cementing his legacy in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Alaska & Washington State's Make a Wish child, Blair from Sammamish, will take a "walk" around the bases

National Anthem: performed by the U.S. Navy and American indie folk band, The Head and the Heart

Mariners Opening Day 2025: T-Mobile Park where the Seattle Mariners Play

Single Day tickets for Opening Day start at $32!