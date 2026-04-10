Did you know that smallest town in Washington allegedly only has forty-five residents? Would you believe that this number represents a decrease from the year before?

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The Town of Hatton Has the Fewest Residents in Washington State

I've lived here in Washington for over 25 years, and I've never heard of Hatton, have you? I wonder if they would stare at me if I went to go visit.

After looking at Hatton on a map, it kind of reminds me of the fictional town of Mayberry where all the neighbors look out for each other and know everybody's name--and their business, too, ha.

According to a 2025 census statement from the Office of Finance Management, Hatton, Washington, lost some folks living there last year: that's two people fewer than the previous year's total of 47. Wikipedia, however, claims there were 79 residents in the 2020 census.

Hatton is a rural town in Adams County and the closest cities to it are Myers and Cunningham. To give you a better indication of where you can find this place, Hatton is less than half an hour drive away from Othello, and a 45-minute drive from Moses Lake (if you do the speed limit).

There aren't any restaurants or town buildings in Hatton, just a quaint little house where they keep all the fire trucks at the ready for help.

City of Hatton, WA - City of Hatton Municipal Building Hatton, WA. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

See which cities in Washington gained the biggest number of new residents.

The OFM report says they noted "significant milestones for cities and counties" this year, including

• Yakima city reached 100,000 residents.

• Marysville reached 75,000 residents.

• College Place reached 10,000 residents.

• La Conner reached 1,000 residents.

• Cowlitz County now has a population density of over 100 people per square mile.

• Walla Walla County is over 50 people per square mile.

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https://ofm.wa.gov/