Move Over, Peeps! Washington’s Favorite Easter Candy, Revealed by the Data
The results are in: Washingtonians, there's no need to be kinda shocked that Peeps didn't make our favorite Easter candy list this year. The biggest pick for the Easter baskets is a chocolate egg--a very particular kind of chocolate egg, and we're not talking Cadbury either!
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When Is Easter in 2026? Easter falls on Sunday, April 6, 2026.
The Easter Candies Nobody Wants in Their Baskets This Year
Pay attention, because the last thing you want is to give at your Easter brunch is a gift basket full of candies that makes people go, "UGH, not THESE candies!" They are the least searched Easter candies across America.
Cadbury Creme Eggs
Jolly Rancher Gummies
Jordan Almonds
Easter M&M's
Pez
Your best bet is to give that someone special a gift of Washington's favorite Easter candy paired with some merch, like these orange pair of Reece's Peanut Butter shorts.
The Peanut Butter Powerhouse: Washington’s 2026 Top Easter Candy Pick
Are you one of the Washington residents who loves Reece's peanut butter chocolate eggs for Easter? According to search data analysis done by InnerBody.com, this is Washington's favorite Easter candy for 2026.
Apparently, I'm one of the weirdos who prefers chocolate Easter bunnies instead of chocolate peanut butter Easter eggs. I like to gnaw off the chocolate ears and then attack the body without any of the guilt!
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
2026 Concert Lineup at The Washington State Fair
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby