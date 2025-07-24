Have you ever won a big jackpot at a Washington State casino? Next year when you win a big slot machine jackpot you don't have to report the win unless it's more than $2,000.

One Big, Beautiful Bill

It's all thanks to the "One Big, Beautiful Bill” that passed on July 3. Gamblers currently must deal with a threshold of $1,200 for slot machine jackpots. If you win that amount now the slot machine locks up while you wait for the casino staff to pay you and bring you paperwork to report the win back the Internal Revenue Service. The wait is usually 20 to 40 minutes.

YOU WIN, YOU FILL OUT FORMS

According to SBC Americas, a gambling news portal, there's not only paperwork for you when you win but it also means a lot of paperwork for casinos as well for big jackpots. That paperwork will change next year to reflect the new threshold.

ONE LAWMAKER WANTS MORE

SBC says some lawmakers like Democratic Nevada Rep. Dina Titus have battled for years for a higher limit that she says keeps up with the rate of inflation. She's happy with the rise in the threshold but she wants more. She says the current threshold of $1,200 hasn't been changed since 1977.

MANY PEOPLE ARE BETTING HIGHER

While a $1,200 jackpot is a big win, many people hope to win a lot more with higher betting amounts. Many casinos say the average bet is now $2.50.

When the upcoming change hits US casinos in 2026, the IRS will have to update paperwork to reflect the new jackpot threshold.