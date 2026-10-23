NOAA Issues Winter Outlook for Washington and Oregon, and It’s a Mixed Bag for the PNW

Judging by what the forecasters at the National Weather Service are telling us to expect for Eastern Washington, Oregon, and Northern California, I need to be prepared to feel a whole lot of grumpy this coming winter!

Read More: The Super Easy Way You Can Identify the Trees Near You This Fall

Ken Graham, NOAA National Weather Service Director. Photo Kevin Dietsch Getty Images Ken Graham NOAA National Weather Service

Winter Weather Outlook for December 2026 through February 2027

Someone asked me yesterday if I was excited for the fall and winter weather. I promptly said, "Oh, hale naw!" When it's too cold outside, my back hurts and that makes me grumpy and angry.

“Now is the time for communities and individuals to plan ahead for the upcoming winter,” says NOAA’s National Weather Service director Ken Graham.

NOAA weather radars predict warmer-than-average winter temperatures for northern California and the Pacific Northwest. We can blame the tropical warm temperatures of the Pacific Ocean for that (we call it "El Niño").

Meanwhile, the Farmer's Almanac predicts brief periods of unpredictable cold snaps and snow for parts of Washington State and Oregon. California is expected to see more bouts of rain this winter.

noaa.gov NOAA Seasonal Winter Temp Infographic

The Perfect Pacific Northwest Winter Outfit Toolkit

I was born and raised in Tennessee, so when I moved to Washington State, I had no idea about the kind of clothing gear I would need to invest in to blend in with the locals. It seems like everyone out here has these basic wardrobe items in their closets to wear during the winter.

The North Face: Havin one of these jackets or vests (fleece or puffer) is a must-have as a layer. We layer everything out here, for sure!

UGGs or Sorel: These are some of the most popular winter boots you'll see people out here wearing.

Beanies: Whether it's a handmade crocheted, knitted, or something bought in a store, you gotta wear a beanie in the PNW during the winter. Some folks even like to wear them year-round!

Kelly Defina, Getty Images Kelly Defina, Getty Images