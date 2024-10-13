Washington State Parents Do This More Than Any Other Parents

Most parents never cease when it comes to the welfare and best interest of their children. A new study reveals just how much parents around the Country take that feeling of responsibility and desire to help their offspring into their adult years.

The study, which was conducted by USA Today's Blueprint, dove into the data regarding parents supporting their adult children. For this survey, that range was identified as between the ages of 22 and 40, not the common held legal definition of an adult, which is 18. The results, particularly in Washington State, are quite interesting.

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash loading...

The survey consisted of parents of Gen Z and Millennial generations in states with more than 2 million residents. The goal was to see how well the gravy train was chugging. It is chugging well. Here are a few overall results:

65% of parents help their adult kids financially

The average amount of said help is over $700 per month

Over 40% support their kids with no strings attached

About a third of those parents say that support hurts them financially

Get our free mobile app

Washington State parents are above average when it comes to supporting their adult kids. In fact, they are numero uno in that category. According to the chart below, they lead the nation in total support for their adult children.

That 'total' support includes groceries, housing costs, phone plans, clothing, utilities, car payments/insurance, medical bills/insurance, subscriptions to entertainment services, eating out, and really anything you can imagine. Parents in Washington State also believe that their kids to become financially independent around the age of 25.

Evergreen State nurturers come in number two, behind California, in the average amount of money per month that they dole out to their adult kids.

There are plenty of things that factor into a parent's decision to financially support their adult kids. The current state of the economy is one. To see more of the survey data and to see the full report, you can click here.