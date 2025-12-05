When you order something from Amazon.com, how fast do you need it? Do you need it in a couple of days? Do you need it the next day? How about the same day?

Amazon has a fulfillment center in the Wenatchee Valley. If you're an Amazon Prime member, some items that you order can actually be delivered on the same day. It still takes a couple of hours.

Amazon has decided that that may not be fast enough.

Say hello to “Amazon Now.” Amazon Prime is rolling out this service in parts of the Seattle area currently, but if it works, it will be expanded to other markets.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘The Seattle-based e-commerce giant on Monday launched Amazon Now, a delivery offering with a promise to deliver groceries and other household items in 30 minutes or less. The program, touted by Amazon as ultrafast delivery, is the latest from the company and its quest for speed.’

Amazon is setting up this program for certain areas of Seattle and also Philadelphia for the test. Amazon has not said what parts of Seattle will be eligible, but apparently there will be an app that you can refer to, to let you know if you're eligible for 30-minute delivery. (I would imagine it also depends on what you want delivered.)

How does this work?

If it turns out that the service is available in your area where you are in Seattle, you will be able to use that service through the Amazon Marketplace app or their website.

Based on permit applications, one of the possible sites for delivery would be a former Amazon Fresh pickup site located in Ballard. The word is this site would be set up with a small front entrance for drivers to come in and pick up their deliveries 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The workers would be Amazon Flex drivers who are on call and use their own vehicles to make deliveries on demand.

Also, according to the application, Amazon expects to make about 240 deliveries of this type per day.

Just a side note, I have a friend who works as an Amazon Flex driver in the Wenatchee area for the fulfillment center in East Wenatchee. They used to be a manager of a fast-food restaurant, but they say this job as a flex driver is much more enjoyable.

(And it pays better.)

Will Eastern Washington be seeing Amazon Prime 30-minute delivery service? Certainly not right away.

Let's see how it works in Ballard first.

