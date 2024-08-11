Travel in the Northwest by train. It’s fun.

I love trains. I have ever since I was a kid when my dad built a giant model train set in our basement. (It was his hobby not mine.) It wound up filling up about half the basement and when you were done with it could fold up and you would push it up against the wall. He was very patient teaching us how to use it and then we pretty much had free access.

I think I've only ridden on three actual trains. One was at Disneyland; one was at Silverwood and there was another one in North Bend Washington.

One of the things I've always wanted to do is take a train ride from Wenatchee down to Portland. I always thought that would be a fun trip.

Now the latest information says that train travel in the Pacific Northwest is Increasing.

According to axios.com,

‘Train travel in the Pacific Northwest is roaring back, with Amtrak Cascades trains seeing a 75% jump in ridership last year.

Why it matters: Train ridership fell hard during the pandemic. But it's coming back strong as people choose trains for the views, the fares and the sustainability, Axios Finish Line reports.’

Passenger numbers are way up in Seattle and Portland. Also, the Cascade route from British Columbia to Seattle is up 48%. Right now, there are six daily trips from Seattle to Portland and back and tound trips from Seattle to Vancouver, BC. Are twice daily. (Get there early, they fill up fast.)

Before the summer is over, I think I need to go for a train ride to Portland.

