Discover Wenatchee&#8217;s Best Eats At The Apple Blossom Food Fair, Pt 2

Discover Wenatchee’s Best Eats At The Apple Blossom Food Fair, Pt 2

photo Dave Keefer

So, it's apple blossom time in Wenatchee, WA. It's time for another update on the Apple Blossom Food Fair from yours truly. Because I care, I am planning on eating at the Apple Blossom Food Fair every day this week and every day it's going to be a different location, and we are trying out the new vendors for this year. (It's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.) 

photo Dave Keefer
loading...

Thursday, I did what I always do and started off the Apple Blossom Food Fair with Curry chicken from YC Cafe. On Friday I decided to do something different, and I did Huli Huli. This is a Hawaiian themed vendor based out of Tacoma, and they use a traditional huli huli rotisserie over hot coals to cook chicken and ribs. 

photo Dave Keefer
loading...

Normally this would be a lunch trip for me, but my Friday was a little different. So, I didn't get there until after 2pm. The crowd had slowed down a little bit and so I had a chance to take some pictures and make my order. I purchased the chicken platter for myself and the rib platter for my girlfriend Martha. 

The price was not cheap, around $18.00 but the portion size was huge. Basically 2 meals worth of chicken along with rice and a salad and a little 1000 island dressing on the side. I did both meals in to go packaging. I delivered the rib meal to Martha and then went home, and I had huli huli chicken for dinner. 

photo Dave Keefer
loading...

The chicken was outstanding, and I hate to admit this, but my thoughts of making this a 2 meal deal never occurred to me while I was eating. Yes, I ate the whole thing. Chicken, rice, salad, everything.  

I checked in with Martha afterwards and she loved the pork ribs said she did manage to turn it into a 2-meal deal, so she's much more virtuous than I am. 

photo Dave Keefer
loading...

There are several options when you order at Huli Huli. You can go with the meal, or you can just get a whole rack of ribs. (I like that idea.) The people that run Huli Huli are really nice folks, very helpful, with a great attitude.  

photo Dave Keefer
loading...

If the price doesn't scare you off, (and I hope it won't,) you need to try huli huli, either the chicken or the ribs, they're both great. And like I said, if you go with the meal, it's probably enough for two meals. 

By the way, if you are wondering, there will be a part 3.
What To Eat At The Wenatchee Apple Blossom Food Fair? part 1

Spring Fair Food Fest 2021

Spring Fair Food Fest 2021

Spring Fair Food Fest 2021 Vendors:
  1. BBQ Turkey Legs
  2. Candy Castle
  3. Daniel's Taco Cart
  4. Elephant Ears
  5. Fire Roasted Corn
  6. Funnel Cakes
  7. Gabby's Churros
  8. Hawaiian Teriyaki
  9. Pioneer Popcorn
  10. Southern Oregon

Gallery Credit: TSM/Reesha


Montana's Top 5 Favorite Fair Foods

Who doesn't love going to a fair, seeing all the attractions, checking out the sites, and sinking your teeth into something deep-fried? Fair season in Montana and the foods that come with it are a big deal. We asked Montanans what their favorite fair foods were, and they responded.

Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf


See the Texas State Fair Food Finalists: Unbelievable!

Categories: Articles

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ