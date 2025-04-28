So, it's apple blossom time in Wenatchee, WA. It's time for another update on the Apple Blossom Food Fair from yours truly. Because I care, I am planning on eating at the Apple Blossom Food Fair every day this week and every day it's going to be a different location, and we are trying out the new vendors for this year. (It's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.)

Thursday, I did what I always do and started off the Apple Blossom Food Fair with Curry chicken from YC Cafe. On Friday I decided to do something different, and I did Huli Huli. This is a Hawaiian themed vendor based out of Tacoma, and they use a traditional huli huli rotisserie over hot coals to cook chicken and ribs.

Normally this would be a lunch trip for me, but my Friday was a little different. So, I didn't get there until after 2pm. The crowd had slowed down a little bit and so I had a chance to take some pictures and make my order. I purchased the chicken platter for myself and the rib platter for my girlfriend Martha.

The price was not cheap, around $18.00 but the portion size was huge. Basically 2 meals worth of chicken along with rice and a salad and a little 1000 island dressing on the side. I did both meals in to go packaging. I delivered the rib meal to Martha and then went home, and I had huli huli chicken for dinner.

The chicken was outstanding, and I hate to admit this, but my thoughts of making this a 2 meal deal never occurred to me while I was eating. Yes, I ate the whole thing. Chicken, rice, salad, everything.

I checked in with Martha afterwards and she loved the pork ribs said she did manage to turn it into a 2-meal deal, so she's much more virtuous than I am.

There are several options when you order at Huli Huli. You can go with the meal, or you can just get a whole rack of ribs. (I like that idea.) The people that run Huli Huli are really nice folks, very helpful, with a great attitude.

If the price doesn't scare you off, (and I hope it won't,) you need to try huli huli, either the chicken or the ribs, they're both great. And like I said, if you go with the meal, it's probably enough for two meals.

By the way, if you are wondering, there will be a part 3.

