It’s that time of year again in Washington — the unofficial, unsanctioned, and entirely bear-run “Bear-Eat-A-Thon.” You won’t find it on any events calendar, but every fall — especially in September and October — bears across the state are in full-on competitive eating mode, chowing down like they’re training for their all-you-can-sleep hibernation buffet.

Unlike humans, bears don’t have cheat days. They spend autumn consuming up to 20,000 calories a day, bulking up for their long winter nap. And while that’s adorable in a nature-documentary kind of way, it also means bears are extra active, extra hungry, and occasionally, extra curious about your trash cans, bird feeders, and pet food.

In Washington, black bears are the most common contestants, found everywhere from the Cascades to suburban backyards, while the rarer grizzly bears mostly keep to themselves in the Selkirk Mountains and other remote northern spots. Still, both species share one thing: an excellent nose and zero respect for property lines.

So as these furry foragers pack on the pounds, humans can do their part to avoid becoming unwilling participants in the season’s chaos:

Keep food and garbage secured. If it smells like food, a bear assumes it is food.

Feed pets indoors. Your dog’s kibble is basically a free buffet advertisement to a passing bear.

Make noise while hiking. Talk, sing, or loudly discuss your fantasy football team — anything to let bears know you’re coming.

Travel during daylight. Bears tend to roam more at dawn and dusk.

Don’t run if you see one. Stay calm, look big, and slowly back away — this is not the time for cardio.

Keep kids and pets close. Bears are fast, curious, and not great at boundaries.

Even though the “Bear-Eat-A-Thon” isn’t a real event, the stakes are can be. So enjoy the fall colors, but remember: to a bear, that pumpkin spice scent might just mean “snack nearby.”

Hibernation season is coming — let’s all help our local bears get there safely (and without raiding our coolers).