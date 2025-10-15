All Evacuation Notices In Chelan County Lifted As Labor Mtn. Fire Cools

For the first time in over six weeks, there are no evacuation notices in effect for the residents of Chelan County.

On Wednesday morning, officials with Chelan County Emergency Management announced that all remaining evacuation notices attached to the Labor Mountain Fire have been lifted.

The move comes only five days after all evacuation notices attached to the nearby Lower Sugarloaf Fire were also cancelled.

Get our free mobile app

Both fires produced scores of Level 1, 2, and 3 notices since sparking on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 respectively, and although a number of families fled the flames, there have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by either blaze.

In Kittitas County, all evacuation notices attached to the Labor Mountain Fire were removed more than a week ago, and the last remaining notice for Chelan County was a Level 2 for residents in the community of Valley Hi, and for Mission Creek Road above Sand Creek - which had been in effect until roughly 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Although colder temperatures are now occurring daily and a significant amount of snow fell on the Labor Mountain Fire late Sunday and early Monday, the blaze has now been listed at 30% containment for six consecutive days, while the Lower Sugarloaf Fire is listed as 99% contained as of Wednesday.

Evacuation notices were also issued for the town of Holden Village in Chelan County due to activity on both the Pomas and Martin Fires in July and August.