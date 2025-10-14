An East Wenatchee man was injured after a hit-and-run crash where his dump truck tipped on to its side.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 97 south of Chelan. Troopers say 58-year-old Jose Cuevas drove northbound when two unidentified vehicles entered the highway from a dirt road ahead of Cuevas, causing him to slam on the brakes and veer to the right off the roadway and tip onto its passenger side.

Troopers are still searching for the drivers of the two vehicles, which remain unknown at this time.

Cuevas was taken to Chelan Hospital for his injuries. The crash blocked the highway for around four hours and remains under investigation.