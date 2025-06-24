Bugs are everywhere, and the US government tries very hard to keep from importing new bugs into the United States that are not native here. When this occurs, it can be catastrophic if the bug has no natural predators.

That is the case with our latest buggy visitor.

According to msn.com,

‘the Asian longhorned tick. It was first discovered in America in 2017 and has now spread across more than 20 states, from New Jersey to Oklahoma and many more.

Scientists say that its population is spreading at an alarming rate, and unless something is done urgently, the tick could become a permanent and dangerous insect in the American environment, threatening livelihoods and public health.’

This nasty insect has been spotted in over 20 states. So far, and it's probably more, it just hasn't been spotted yet. It can survive in high humidity locations like the deep south or cooler wooded areas like the Northwest and the Northeast. Because of its ability to adapt to a new environment, it's even thriving in urban areas.

What scientists are really freaked out about is that one female can have thousands of offspring without mating with a male first. Because this bug reproduces so quickly and has such aggressive feeding behavior, livestock and pets are at great risk.

It's moving across the US.

Scientists believe that its population is spreading so fast, if something is not done quickly, the Asian Longhorn tick could be a permanent resident in the United States.

Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and New York have seen the largest increase in this pest. It's so serious that some farmers have lost entire herds of livestock. Ticks carry harmful parasites and diseases that can decimate a farmer's livestock.

Ticks find humans very tasty as well, so extra precautions need to be taken as the Asian Longhorned tick makes its way across the United States.

Officials are asking that the public take special preventative care. If you spend time outdoors, you need to inspect yourself, your pets, and livestock after being outdoors. If you notice any unusual ticks, you need to report it to local authorities so that they can keep track of the insect's progress.

