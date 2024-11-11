Microplastics are everywhere, even potentially in our clouds.

Microplastics. It's kind of a big buzzword right now. We have microplastics in the water, we have microplastics in our bodies, even in our brains, apparently. Now we have microplastics in the clouds.

According to theconversation.com,

‘In a newly published study, we show that microplastic particles can have the same effects, producing ice crystals at temperatures 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than droplets without microplastics. This suggests that microplastics in the air may affect weather and climate by producing clouds in conditions where they would not form otherwise.’

The idea is that clouds are made-up of microscopic water droplets or ice, or both. The process is called nucleation. This process can also be enhanced by particles in the air like dust and yes, microplastics.

Clouds affect our atmosphere and by extension, our environment. Especially when they decide to release that water as rain. Clouds can reflect sunlight away from the Earth. With microplastics in the atmosphere, this could cause a change in the Earth's energy balance.

At some point you have to say we don't even know what we don't know.

Is there a negative impact to microplastics in our Atmosphere? (Silly question)

What is the percentage of microplastics in our atmosphere compared to other particles?

Are microplastics causing our clouds to precipitate rain and snow more or less?

Do microplastics in our atmosphere contribute to global warming?

Lots of questions, not a lot of answers, yet.

Microplastics promote cloud formation, with likely effects on weather and climate

Pristine and Aged Microplastics Can Nucleate Ice through Immersion Freezing | ACS ES&T Air

Scientists race to study microplastic pollution in the atmosphere



