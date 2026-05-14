We told you it was coming, Barnes & Noble is back in Seattle.

Is the brick-and-mortar bookstore back? It is for downtown Seattle with Barnes and Nobles brand new store on Pike St.

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According to axios.com,

‘Barnes & Noble has opened a new location in downtown Seattle, taking over the Pike Street spot formerly occupied by The North Face.

The bookseller's return to the city center is a bright spot for downtown retail after several high-profile closures in recent years.’

This is a big deal for downtown Seattle. The town has had an unfortunate experience of several high-profile closures, and it's nice to see something new on the block. It's an amazing store, almost 18,000 square feet. But to my way of thinking, it's also a big deal for books. Good, old-fashioned, printed books.

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I've been an avid reader for many years. It all started when I was in high school. My brother had just moved out of the house, but he left his science fiction library behind, and I started reading.

These days I'm mostly using a Kindle for my reading. I use it every day, my normal routine is to read in bed, and then at some point I realize my eyes are closed, and so I put the Kindle away, turn out the light, and it's time to snooze.

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Also, for me, reading a book is much more economical than going to the movies. I can easily drop 20 bucks on a movie and sometimes it's worth it, other times not so much.

I can drop $13 on a book, and it can occupy me for weeks at a time. Unfortunately, the better the book, the quicker I read it and then I have to get another one. Sometimes I will read the book and then go to The Movie. This is what happened with Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir.

I actually wound up reading the book twice, once a couple years ago and once about a week before I went to see the movie. I'm glad I did, I honestly got more out of the book the second time I read it and it didn't take away from the movie experience at all.

So, welcome back, Barnes & Noble to the Seattle area. We're glad you're here.

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Just one more thing I have to put on my list to visit the next time I’m in Seattle.

