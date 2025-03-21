The best place in Washington to get a good night’s sleep
There is nothing, I say, nothing like a good night's sleep. And for those of you who have not had a good night's sleep lately, you know what I'm talking about. It's miserable. You try to go to bed, you try to go to sleep, you lay there, you toss, you turn, what do you do? Get up and read for half an hour, Drink a glass of warm milk. I don't know. It's frustrating, and that frustration makes you even less sleepy.
Well, believe it or not, there's a new survey out that says there is a Washington city that is the perfect place for you to get a good night's sleep. Where is it?
According to kiro7.com,
‘there’s one Washington city emerging as the ideal destination for a restful retreat. According to a recent survey by the travel planning website KAYAK, 85% of Americans reported feeling sleep-deprived over the past year, with 55% expressing a desire to book a vacation focused on improving their sleep in 2025.’
Based on this survey done by Kayak.com, the most “sleep positive” city in the state of Washington is Leavenworth. (Yeah, I know.) I don't know about you, but I think of Leavenworth for a lot of reasons. Bavarian village, Christmas tree lighting, Octoberfest, men wearing leader Hosen. When I think of Leavenworth, though, I do not think of a good night's sleep. Which I guess is wrong.
When you think about it, it makes sense. Not a lot of noise pollution, lots of great places to stay, some with spas, good places to eat, stuff for you to walk around and check out. Yeah, OK, I'll accept it. Leavenworth, WA may be your next location for a “sleep-cation.”
One of my favorite bakeries in the whole world is located in Leavenworth.
But I must confess, I've never spent the night there.
I guess this has got to change.
Survey says this Washington city is the perfect place for some good shut eye – KIRO 7 News Seattle
The KAYAK sleep tourism guide.
History - Leavenworth Washington
5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
Top 10 New York Cities That Are Most Likely To Sleepwalk
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Sleep Next to a Sloth at This Airbnb on a Tennessee Farm
Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals