Over the last couple of years, Boeing has had a tough time. With the FAA and with questions of quality control. But they are getting that turned around?

According to seattletimes.com.

‘Boeing reported a $2 billion profit, or $2.48 earnings per share, in 2025, a significant shift from the previous year, when the company was reeling from a midair fuselage blowout at the start of the year, as well as a Machinists strike at its Puget Sound factories, layoffs, and costly defense programs at the end of the year. In 2024, Boeing lost $11.8 billion, or $18.36 per share.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is feeling very positive about 2026. There is a little bit of a fly in the ointment however, because Boeing is still working on certifying new products. There have been delays on the 737 Max 7 and Max 10 and also, the 777x. Boeing continues to deal with manufacturing issues and some certification problems. The Boeing 777x program has been delayed for years and is costing them a lot of money, about 4.9 billion to be exact. Boeing hopes that the two max variants will be certified this year and the 777x will be certified in 2027.

On Tuesday (1/27/26), Kelly Ortberg told Boeing employees. “As we work together to continue our turnaround, we’re making good progress and there’s a lot to be optimistic about as we start the year, at the same time, with progress comes expectations, and our customers and stakeholders are going to expect more from us this year.”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The last part of 2024 and the first part of 2025 were very difficult for Boeing, but the last quarter of 2025 made up for it.

In 2025, Boeing delivered over 600 commercial airplanes and took orders for 1173 more.

Boeing has been an integral part of the economy of Washington state for decades. It's good to see that they're back in the plus column.



Top 10 Things Washington Residents Are Quietly Done Caring About Inspired from a topic on Reddit , people are just getting fed up, and just 'Being Done' with several things this year. Here are the Top 10! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



