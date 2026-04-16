Over 110 years ago, the candy company Brown and Haley were founded in Tacoma, WA by two gentlemen. One who loved making candy and one who loved doing business. The most famous product from Brown and Haley is probably Almond Roca, but the earliest product was called the Mountain Bar.

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Something new is coming.

Now, for the first time in a couple of decades, Brown and Haley have decided to come out with a new flavor for their Mountain Bar. (There are 3 flavors right now.)

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The maker of Almond Roca, Tacoma-based confectionery Brown & Haley, last introduced a retail flavor variation in 1972 with its Peanut Butter Mountain Bar. While the company has tested other ideas since, the Hazelnut Mountain Bar will be the first to go to the full retail market, director of marketing Kathi Rennaker said Monday. Company team members are hoping it’s a success “because they want to keep eating it,” Rennaker said.’

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Back in 1915, Brown and Haley first started marketing the “Mount Tacoma Bar”, which later was renamed the Mountain Bar. In 1972, the Peanut Butter Mountain Bar came. There's no indication of what year the Cherry Mountain bar was introduced, but now we have a new flavor on the way, The Hazelnut Mountain bar.

To make a mountain bar you first start with a chocolate shell with some finely chopped peanuts mixed in. Then within that shell you fill it with chocolate-nut filling and then a fluffy white vanilla flavored nougat. This is not a candy that you would normally buy in the heat of summer. You would probably wind up with melted chocolate all over your hands and face.

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Yes, there are nuts in it.

A brief warning, if you decide you want to try the new Hazelnut Mountain bar, you might want to check the ingredients label to see if there are in fact real hazelnuts in the bar. (There are real peanuts in the bar) If you have a nut allergy, this could be a problem.

I don't remember much about it, but I do remember when I was a little kid going to what we called the “dime store” and actually buying a mountain bar. I don't remember what it tasted like, I don't even remember if I liked it, I just remember buying one.

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The word is that the Hazelnut Mountain Bar will come out sometime in July or August for a limited time only.

After all of these years, Brown and Haley are still a family-owned company, still based in Tacoma, and they still make their candies in what was an old shoe factory near the Tacoma Dome.