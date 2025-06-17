There's a new hacking trend on the scene, and it seems like it's more difficult to spot, and it's certainly more malicious.

It's called browser-based malware.

It's just now being noticed by data security experts, and it's insidious because it hides inside URLs like Google.com.

According to msn.com,

‘A report from security researchers at c/side, this method is subtle, conditionally triggered, and difficult for both users and conventional security software to detect. It appears to originate from a legitimate OAuth-related URL, but covertly executes a malicious payload with full access to the user's browser session.’

The key to making this scam work is that the hacker uses a well-known and trusted URL like Google.com that enables the hacker to bypass traditional antivirus software.

Now this malware only activates under certain conditions. Honestly, I don't understand most of this “hacker speak”. I would have to talk to my youngest son John, and he could explain it to me.

Since your initial request is to a legitimate domain like google.com, most Android antivirus apps and static malware scanners are ineffective. Your antivirus software will not inspect, Flag or block JavaScript that is seemingly delivered through authentic “OAuth” flows.

So how do you protect yourself?

Well, the first thing is to limit third-party scripts. Use separate browser sessions for any kind of financial transactions and continue to watch out for unusual or unexpected web behavior.

I know that this sounds overwhelming, especially if you don't have your own IT department to take care of you. It sure seems overwhelming to me.

Remember. Be skeptical, be vigilant, and if you find that your search on the web is not behaving the way you think it should, end it.

Weaponized Google OAuth Triggers Malicious WebSocket - c/side

