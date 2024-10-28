Find the taste of Louisiana right here in Wenatchee.

I've said it once and I'll say it again, I love food and one and one food style that I have missed for several years is Cajun and Creole food. Many years ago, there was a great little Cajun restaurant in Wenatchee called Cafe Bienville. It was family owned and operated, great food, great atmosphere and great people.

Well, the family moved Out of town and the restaurant moved with it, and then the restaurant closed.

The good news is Cajun and Creole cuisine is back in the form of Touch of Soul. They had a food truck for a while, but they decided they needed a brick-and-mortar location, and they have it now at 212 S Wenatchee Ave. in the same location as Club Kaos. Touch of Soul operates Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Then at 9:00 PM, Club Kaos takes over.

Since I've found out about their existence, I have visited three times and three times I've had great food. At the time of this writing, I'm planning on going there again for lunch and I'm not sure what I'm going to have. (Maybe Gator Bites?)

On my first visit there I was in a hurry. I had to get in and out quickly and so the one thing I knew that they would have hot and ready to go was the jambalaya. When it arrived, it came with a hush puppy as an appetizer (The Hush puppy was huge.) and the jambalaya was hot and spicy. Not too spicy mind you, it wasn't “blow your head off” spicy, but it did have a little zip to it which made me happy.

The next time I went there, it was for dinner, and I had crayfish etouffee with fried catfish. (Lots of food, great flavor.) I've also tried the stuffed Hush Puppies appetizer. (Stuffed with shrimp) and the seafood jambalaya.

Touch of Soul is the dream of Kenneth Brown, From New Iberia, Louisiana. Kenneth says he learned how to cook from his grandma and all the recipes are from his family. Some of the other items on the menu. Po’ boy sandwiches, (shrimp, catfish and soft-shell crab). They also have a brisket sandwich and if you're really hungry for dinner, try the seafood platter with fried catfish, fried Gator, fried frog legs, Cajun fries. (With that Cajun seasoning.) and it comes with three dipping sauces.

There are lots more items on the menu that I'm looking forward to trying and I'm pretty sure it's all going to be great. If you have a sweet tooth, they can take care of that too with their dessert lineup including Louisiana king cake, cheesecake and beignets.

OK, I'm back and I'm full of Gator!

By the way, the Gator really does taste like chicken. (no kidding)

