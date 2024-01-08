This Wednesday is a day worth celebrating because it is Bittersweet Chocolate Day.

According to nationaltoday.com

“Bittersweet chocolate is a type of chocolate that does not contain any milk. It is a blend of at least 35% cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and a minimal amount of sugar. It’s the ratio of cacao to sugar that determines whether the chocolate is bittersweet, semi-sweet, or sweetened. Bittersweet, or dark, chocolate is at least 70% cacao.”

Now I love chocolate, and I love things made with chocolate and that's where bittersweet chocolate comes into play. bittersweet chocolate is very popular in baking and in Creating chocolate desserts.

facebook Reels facebook Reels loading...

I didn't realize I was celebrating bittersweet chocolate day early when I bought a nice-looking triple chocolate cream pie from Costco. Oh baby. Three layers of chocolate whipped cream on top, with more dark chocolate shavings on the top of that. Somebody stop me.

I'm going to take a picture of it and send it to my friends with a note saying you could have had this.

facebook Reels facebook Reels loading...

As much as I want to take this thing, shove my face in it like a 2-year-old and blow bubbles I know that this is not good for me. What I will be doing is cutting it into pieces, putting it in containers and sharing it with my friends.

facebook Reels facebook Reels loading...

Celebrate Bittersweet Chocolate Day in your own way.