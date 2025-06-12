There have been rumors, dare I say, hopeful rumors that a Chick-fil-A might be coming to the Wenatchee Valley. So far, they are still just rumors. Now if you live in the tri-cities, (Richland, Kennewick, Pasco.) It's more than a rumor, in fact Chick-fil-A will be opening soon in the tri-cities.

The big news is that Chick-fil-A is doing something unusual. Usually, they will bring out one specialty sandwich for the summer. This year, they're testing two.

According to msn.com,

‘Chick-fil-A usually debuts a new sandwich in the summer. In 2023, it released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, then last summer it launched a Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. As of June 9, Chick-fil-A’s summer menu is officially available with the return of the Peach Milkshake, as well as a new Peach Frosted Lemonade.’

Right now, Chick-fil-A is testing the Jalapeno Ranch Club Chicken sandwich in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can get it either spicy or grilled, with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion bacon with lettuce and tomato, and pickled jalapenos.

In Jacksonville Florida Chick-fil-A's testing the Creamy BBQ chicken sandwich. You can get that in Original, spicy or grilled with creamy BBQ slaw and what they're calling sweet heat pickle chips.

If the sandwiches test well In Salt Lake City and Jacksonville, then it's possible that they might move to the rest of the country which I think would be a good idea, they both sound great. However, the thing to keep in mind is that it does take them a while to migrate to other markets.

We might not see them until next year here in Washington.

