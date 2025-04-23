For a meal, chicken Nuggets makes it easy. Pull up to your favorite fast-food place, order some chicken Nuggets, decide what sauce you want, you pay your money, and then you get lunch with dipping sauce. I'm not ashamed to admit that I have tried chicken Nuggets from Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King and Jack-in-the-box.

Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

I've not had the experience myself, but I'm told that Chick-fil-A is the ultimate nugget experience. But Costco has stepped up and they say, look, we have a nugget experience for you as well, and it includes Chick-fil-A dipping sauce.

According to msn.com,

‘the folks at Costco are successfully convincing consumers to rethink this narrative by one-upping Chick-fil-A's nuggets with its Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. Reddit users are praising the Kirkland Signature chicken nuggets, one fan calling them "truly legendary."‘



So, is it true that the closest experience to Chick-fil-A Nuggets and dipping sauce is buying Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks from Costco and the Chick-fil-A dipping sauce, (which is in stock at Costco, by the way).

My goal this weekend is to find out if it's true. Almost every Sunday I go grab breakfast with my girlfriend and my youngest son at Jimmy'z Diner which is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Costco. We finish our breakfast, we run up to Costco, sit in the parking lot and relax for a few minutes just before Costco opens.



When the doors open at Costco, I jump out of the car, and we race into Costco, and it takes about 10 minutes to do all of my shopping and then I'm out of there. But this coming Sunday, it may take just a tiny bit longer because I'll be looking for those lightly breaded chicken Breast Chunks and also the Chick-fil-A dipping sauce, which comes in the 24 oz bottle.

Buying the Kirkland Signature lightly breaded chicken breast chunks. (Or Nuggets.) Requires a certain Amount of commitment. They come in a 4 LB bag. (That's a lot of chunks.) Depending on your portion size, that adds up to about. 22 meals. Maybe I need to get 2 bottles of the dipping sauce.

Chick-fil-A

How do you prepare these little nugs? There's at least three possible ways, you can go for the microwave, you can heat them in the oven, or I like to use an air fryer. If you decide to use the microwave, you will probably find the crispy aspect of your Nuggets to be lacking.

