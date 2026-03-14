Nuclear power. I'm old enough to remember 3 Mile Island, worries over California fault lines, and the massive overspending during the so-called “WOOPS” Washington state public power systems fiasco.

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I've always felt that electricity generated by nuclear power would be a good thing as long as it was in the right hands. But after Fukushima, the knee jerk reaction was to forget about nuclear power completely.

Now that tide of opinion seems to be turning.

With the projected energy shortfall not just in Washington state, but all across the country and around the world, nuclear power seems to be a little more attractive these days.

According to axios.com,

‘After decades on the sidelines of Washington's energy debate, nuclear power is back on the table as the state and nation grapple with rising electricity demand from consumers and power-hungry data centers.

Washington's shift mirrors a broader national resurgence in nuclear interest, from Bill Gates' TerraPower project to federal funding for advanced reactors and Amazon's investments in next-generation nuclear power.’

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We still have one nuclear power plant in Washington state that is in operation and generating electricity on the Hanford Reservation. Lawmakers in Olympia are looking at several measures that might foster research and development of new nuclear plants in Washington state. They're even putting forward the idea of a “Nuclear Advisory Commission” to help direct those efforts.

Even Chelan County is getting into the act as work is now underway for the Helion fusion energy project. (Yes, construction is already underway.)

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It seems that there are three main reasons that have created this perfect storm of opinion in favor of nuclear power in Washington state.

3 things

The Clean Energy Transformation Act . Established in 2019. Members of Energy Northwest Utility asking for studies on how the Northwest would meet 100% carbon free goals. The conclusion was nuclear energy. Congress launched the “Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program” in 2020 making billions of dollars available for research into the next innovations in nuclear reactor technology.

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Companies are developing and marketing modular reactor systems or “pocket nukes”. A “turnkey” nuclear power solution that can be transported to a site using a tractor trailer, then placed in containment and hooked up, turned on, and be generating electricity 24/7 for up to 50 years before needing replacement or refueling.

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It's a brave new world out there for researchers and developers of nuclear power.

Now we all wait to see if that world comes true.