Even the average person in Washington state can see that we live in chaotic times. We want a refuge from that chaos, and one way to get a little of that refuge is to get away from your phone.

There's a trend moving across the United States and landing in Washington state as well. That trend is restaurants and bars asking you to leave your phone at home.

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According to axios.com,

‘This trend is emerging amid a societal shift, with several countries imposing social media bans for children and teens, some U.S. states prohibiting phone use at school, and more live events restricting phones.

Studies and other evidence showing the negative impact that smartphones and social media have on learning, information retention, socialization, and self-esteem have helped to prompt the shift, Kara Nielsen, a San Francisco Bay Area-based food trend expert, tells Axios.’

Look, we are all looking for a little peace and quiet and if you decide to go out for a night on the town but still want to surround yourself with some peace and quiet at the same time this may be the way to go.

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Think of it, a phone-free restaurant, you go there without your phone. You can concentrate on the meal and the people you're with. No texting, no answering phones, nobody taking a picture of their food. Peace, quiet, and the enjoyment of the people around you.

Studies show that in 2024, the average American checked their phone 144 times a day and they spent about 4.5 hours a day on devices.

Unplug yourself.

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So, who are the people that are trying to divorce themselves from their phones and laptops the most? Well, apparently Gen. Z is the demographic that is most adamant about having at least part of their day device-free. 63% of gen Z surveyed said that they take time to intentionally disconnect from their devices.

And speaking of phone free restaurants, it's not just upscale venues. There's a Chick-fil-A in Towson Place, Maryland, that is offering free ice cream if families put their phones away and don't use them at the table.

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Fewer distractions, a little peace and quiet, and some time away from social media.

It may be what we all need.

