There seems to be a debate gathering strength on how you dispose of your dog's, number 2’s when you're out for a walk. Most dog owners seem to agree that while you're walking your dog, having your favorite pooch drop a deuce and then just leaving it where it landed is you not being a good neighbor.

But there seems to be a debate on how you dispose of your dog's droppings.

According to axios.com,

‘Readers are divided on whether other people's curbside bins are fair game for disposing of dog waste or whether those little poo bags should be hauled to a public receptacle — even if that public bin is some distance away.’

So what would you do? If you are a dog owner, you probably have a clear answer. I am not a dog owner so I have no clue whatsoever. One of the reasons I am not a dog owner is so that I don't have to deal with that question at all.

Some dog owners that responded to the an Axios survey said that they would feel guilty depositing their dogs' leavings in someone's home trash bin. Others stated that they would have no problem doing it if that occurred on the day of, or maybe the day before the trash was going to be picked up.

Some say that their expectation is that they're going to bag that stuff up and carry it with them a half a mile or more until they get to a public trash container or they get home.

Then there is the “Nuclear” opinion, the idea is you own the dog, the poop comes from the dog, so, you own the poop. You are responsible for depositing it in your own trash container. Their view is that you're not even allowed to use public trash containers.

Honestly, I don't think I'm allowed to have an opinion on this, but I still feel like it's the dog owner's responsibility to dispose of the number 2’s at the very least in a public trash container.

