It's safe to say that most of us make a big deal about Mother's Day. Moms have a tough job. In this day and age, mom probably has at least a part time job, maybe a full-time job and then add to that taking care of home and family often overlooked. On the other hand.....

There is Father's Day.

Childrens hands holding gift, present with tag Happy fathers day Julia_Sudnitskaya loading...

Now don't get me wrong, I think dads deserve recognition, at least the good Dads. But what do you get a dad for Father's Day? Forget ties and socks and that kind of stuff. Let's step up, do dads need swag?

According to forbes.com,

‘Father’s Day gifts show your appreciation and are often things your dad wouldn’t think to splurge on himself. To find thoughtful presents for virtually every type of father figure, we considered a variety of interests: We’re talking a smokeless fire pit for the outdoorsman, supportive sneakers for the fitness buff and a helpful pocket-sized tech gadget for the frequent flyer.’

Forbes has provided a list of what they think are appropriate gifts for dad on Father's Day, depending on what Dad likes to do. But the list to me is just a little strange.

boarderie.com boarderie.com loading...

I mean giving dad a cheese and charcuterie board. Please, if you're going to do that, just give me a pizza.

How about the “solo stove Bonfire fire pit”? OK, it's practical, everybody can use it outdoors on the patio but really, it's not for Dad, it's for everybody.

solostove.com solostove.com loading...

And don't even get me started with the Hamilton Beach “Breakfast sandwich maker”. I honestly don't know anything about it, and I still don't want it. I gave something like that to my youngest son for his birthday last year as a joke.

amazon.com amazon.com loading...

The one Father's Day gift on this list that I can get completely behind is the pillow. The Coop Home Goods “original adjustable pillow”. Now that is a Father's Day gift I am all for. Dads need to sleep. I don’t know about any of you other guys, but I never get enough sleep, and part of the reason is my crappy pillow.

amazon.com amazon.com loading...

Is Dad going to spend money on a better pillow for himself, maybe, but probably not. If you can give Dad a better night's sleep, you're showing him love and doing him a favor.

One thing to keep in mind if your Father's Day gift falls short and doesn't hit the mark, don't feel bad, your dad's not going to tell you your gift sucks. He's going to give you a hug, He's going to thank you, and he's going to have a good day just because you thought of him.

Dad and son outdoors Vasyl Dolmatov loading...

Happy Father's Day, Dads.

Get some sleep.

