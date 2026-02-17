Huge peanut butter recall includes Chelan County

Is there anything better than a good PB & J sandwich? I have a coworker that has all the fixings for a peanut butter and Jelly sandwich in the break room, and he normally makes one for himself at least once during the day. Well, this news from the FDA may put a cramp in his style.

The news just broke the other day about a Class II peanut butter recall.

According to msn.com,

‘The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified an almost nationwide peanut butter recall as Class II, affecting products shipped to 40 states, according to agency records.

The recall covers multiple peanut butter products produced by Ventura Foods LLC of Los Angeles, California, after the company discovered foreign material—specifically pieces of blue plastic—in a filter during production.’

Who is impacted?

Ventura Foods LLC initiated the voluntary recall of multiple peanut related products that were distributed by “Dyma Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service, and Independent Marketing Alliance, among others, according to FDA listings.”

The recall affects 40 states, including the state of Washington. The Class II recall went into effect. April 30th, 2025, but some of these products may still be on the store shelves or in your pantry.

What is a Class II recall?

The FDA uses a Class II recall When they believe that a product could cause a temporary or medically reversible “adverse health consequences, or when the probability of serious adverse health consequences is considered remote”

Along with Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, are also impacted by this recall.

As of today, the FDA has said that they have not lifted the Class II recall and have no updates on their website.