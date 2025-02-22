What is the most vulnerable city in WA for house fires?

Wildfire and the fear of wildfire has been prominent in the news, and I don't know about you, but it's been prominent in the back of my mind. Watching that news footage of the California wildfires were sobering. Such a massive amount of loss and heartbreak for so many people.

It was a few years ago, one of the brush fires over here on the east side of the mountains that threatened my home up on 97A, just above Rocky Reach dam. I remember getting that pounding on the door at midnight and the sheriff notifying me that we were at a Level 3 evacuation notice and I needed to move out now. I packed just enough clothing to last me a couple of days. Grabbed a few essential things that I hoped I could put back on the shelf when I got home and went to work that morning (I go to work very early) hoping that I would be able to come back to my house.

I wound up spending the night at a hotel. Happily, the next morning everything was OK, but the fire did come within 10 feet of the housing development that I lived in. We were very, very lucky and we're grateful for the fire crews that saved our homes.

Well, yesterday I stumbled across this information, and I thought I would share it with you.

According to Homegnome.com,

‘We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 5 categories measuring fire safety. More specifically, we looked at home fire risk, access to career and volunteer firefighters, and the percentage of homes using gas for heating, among 27 total metrics.’

Yes, a list of the 200 largest cities and I guess it may not surprise you that the city that they list as the city most vulnerable to home fires was Pomona, CA. In fact, the largest number of those cities showed up in California.

Rounding out the top five cities most prone to house fire. Wichita, KS, Oxnard, CA, El Paso, TX and Detroit, MI.

Moving down to the bottom of that list of 200. Alexandria, VA, Honolulu, HI, Madison, WI, Pittsburgh, PA And Sacramento.

Now let's focus on the Northwest.

At 114 on this list, we find Spokane, WA, Salem, OR shows up at #157, Northland, OR at 167, Eugene, OR at 170, Tacoma, WA at 171, Vancouver, WA at 173, Seattle, WA at 187.

So, if I am reading these statistics correctly, it shows that Spokane, WA is the most flammable city in Washington state. I don't know if I necessarily agree with it but they're the ones with the statistics, so I'll go with what they say.

All I know is we all have to be prepared for wildfire and housefires and the impact that it has on our communities.

