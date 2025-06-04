So, if you lost your driver's license because of too many speeding violations, what would you rather do? Lose your license and not drive, or drive with the device in your car that monitors your speed and keeps you from speeding.

Washington is now the second state to adopt speed restricting Devices. The use of one of these devices would allow multiple speeding ticket offenders to get a special license that requires that they use this new technology to restrict how fast they can drive.

Think about this, based on data from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, last year 34% of the 751 traffic fatalities in Washington state Involved speeding drivers.

According to axios.com,

‘A law signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson last month will require drivers whose licenses are suspended for reckless driving to get intelligent speed assistance (ISA) devices installed on their cars if they want to drive again right away.’

This new law takes effect in January of 2029, so there's plenty of time for you to get your lead foot under control.

It was many years ago that I lost my driver's license because of excessive speeding. (too many tickets) and it was not fun at all. I had to get people to drive me to and from work. I would have happily submitted myself to one of these speed restricting devices rather than trouble my friends to get me to work on time.

Virginia was the first state to adopt a law that required speed restricting devices for offenders as an alternative to license suspension.

For those of you that think that offering speed restricting devices instead of license suspension is government overreach, I'm sorry you feel that way.

Honestly, I don't see a problem.

