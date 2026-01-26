It has been a very long time since I've thought about dating, but back in the dimmest part of my memory, I do remember a few long-distance relationships. Back in those days, it seemed like any relationship that was farther apart than three or four city blocks was a long-distance relationship, but of course that was not really the case.

Now, when we think of long-distance relationships, we think of anywhere from, say, 30 miles away to 1000 miles away. Tawkify.com Has done some research on this and they've come up with some interesting thoughts.

According to tawkify.com,

‘Long-distance dating used to sound like a last resort. Now, it’s a real option for people who care more about compatibility than proximity. To understand how Americans think about dating across city lines, Tawkify surveyed 1,000 single adults nationwide about their openness to long-distance relationships, how much effort and travel they’d be willing to take on, and what tends to happen when long-distance dating plays out in real life’

Why even do it?

one of the major questions Is why are you even willing to consider a long-distance relationship?

69% of surveyed said, ‘a strong emotional connection’.

65% of surveyed said, ‘shared interests and values’

59% of surveyed said, ‘feeling a stronger match than local options’

32% of surveyed said, ‘remote work Flexibility or ability to travel’.

31% of surveyed said, ‘better dating pool in other cities’

27% of surveyed said, ‘desire for adventure or novelty’.

I can remember 1 long distance relationship I had. Looking back on it now, it seemed like she was the only girl that would talk to me. I know that's not true, but it felt like it was at the time. Yes, not a good reason to have a relationship, ever.

As far as the distance goes, how far is too far? What distance is the deal breaker?

How far would you travel?

21% of surveyed said, less than 30 miles.

31% of surveyed said, anywhere from 30 to 100 miles.

14% of surveyed said, anywhere from 100 to 250 miles.

3% of surveyed said, anywhere from 250 to 1000 miles.

15% of surveyed said, anywhere in the United States.

16% of surveyed said, anywhere in the world.

A few other interesting stats.

Single millennials and gen Z's are much more open to long distance dating than Gen. X and older.

Nearly all generations are open to relocating for the right person.

62% of all Americans have been in a long-distance relationship at some time.

84% of single Americans would relocate for the right person.

47% of single Americans are willing to stay in a long-distance relationship for at least a year or longer before needing to move closer.

To my way of thinking, long distance relationships suck. But then I'm old, and grumpy, and Single, and not willing to put up with the inconvenience.



