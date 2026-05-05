Microsoft has plans to reduce their workforce significantly with an early retirement program that's going to cost approximately $900 million.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Microsoft is offering voluntary retirements to thousands of its employees in the United States — for the first time in the tech giant’s 51 years.

The retirement program, which has little precedent in the tech industry, is Microsoft’s latest effort to manage its head count.

The Redmond-based software maker, like other tech companies, is in the middle of a spending spree on artificial intelligence infrastructure and looking to cut costs.

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It turns out that this program is a one-time offer to US employees only. There are some interesting requirements; one is based on age plus time worked at Microsoft. If the number equals 70 (I'm assuming or more) then that employee is eligible. That accounts for approximately 7% of the 125,000 workers in the US.

a unique offer.

Microsoft has done layoffs over the last several years, both large and small, but this is the first time they've had a voluntary buyout program.

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Microsoft's “chief people officer”, Amy Coleman said in a memo on Thursday (4/30/26) “the retirement program is available for those at the senior director level and below, excluding roles on sales incentive plans. Eligible employees will get more information on May 7”

Employee layoffs in the tech industry across the US have been rampant over the last several years, including Amazon and Meta.

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It's all about AI

Microsoft has committed $88 billion to their AI program and infrastructure and based on what they've already spent in 2026, they will probably exceed it.

The massive layoffs that have been sweeping across the tech industry over the last Year and a half are being attributed to the rapid adoption of AI.

