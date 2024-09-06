Washington state recovers $5.2 million. Is some of it yours?

At some point in our lives, I think we've all had that mildly happy feeling when you're getting dressed in the morning, you're getting ready to go out the door. You put your hand in your pocket, and you take it out and there's a $20.00 bill. And you ask yourself, “how did that get there?” It's your money, but it feels like it's something you just found out of thin air.

Well, this is not quite that story.

According to. Atg.wa.gov,

‘Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that he recovered more than $5.2 million plus interest that Washingtonians can claim through the state’s unclaimed property program. The money comes to Washington as a result of Ferguson’s lawsuit over uncashed checks issued by international money transfer company MoneyGram.’

This $5.2 million is just a small portion of a total settlement of over 190 million that is being distributed among thirty different states. If you went to your bank and purchased a MoneyGram check to send to somebody else and they never cashed it. Then that is part of that money, waiting for somebody to claim it. Apparently, Delaware wanted to keep the whole 190 million. Over 30 other states said, “I don't think so.”

So, I guess the question is, is any of that money yours? If you would like to find out if any of that money is yours, you need to use this link WA Unclaimed Property And follow the directions. If it turns out that you do have a claim, they will let you know and tell you how to get your money back.

Good luck, and don't forget to check your pockets in the morning when you get dressed to go to work.

WA Unclaimed Property









