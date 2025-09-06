Washington State is nicknamed The Evergreen State, at least the western side of the state is. There are any number of locations that are unforgettably beautiful. I did a web search to get some opinions of what the most beautiful places in Washington state would be. Here are just a few of them.

www.thecrazytourist.com says there are 16 places you must see. Here are a few.

“Granite Mountain offers outstanding views from its peak that include Crystal Lake, Kaleetan Peak and Mount Rainer.

Climbing to the top of Granite Mountain is a steep climb, for every mile you go you gain nearly 1,000 feet in elevation. The best time to enjoy the staggering sights is during the week as sometimes weekends can get a little busy at the summit.”

“If you get a chance to take the ferry from Seattle to Bremerton it is highly recommended that you take it.

The ferry has been running this route since 1951 and it takes about one hour to complete the journey. The scenery is mesmerizing especially when you look up and see Mount Rainer.”

“There is much to see and experience at Olympic National Park as the park covers several ecosystems.

The star of the show is the Olympic Mountains with Mount Olympus having a glacier clad summit which is popular with climbers.”

www.thrillist.com/ Has 17 places you need to see. Put ties on your list. Thrillist.com says,

“The Enchantments are not for the faint of heart—but if you’re a seasoned hiker and are prepared to climb several thousand feet in elevation to experience the view, buckle up.

Nestled in a region of the Central Cascades called the Alpine Lakes Wilderness area, The Enchantments boasts over 700 lakes, and granite as far as the eye can see. Unsurprisingly, this area—and the Cashmere Crags in particular—is considered one of the best places for rock climbing on the west coast. “

“Snoqualmie Falls hosts over 1.5 million visitors every year, making it one of the most popular destinations for witnessing Pacific Northwest natural wonders.

That might be due in part to its Twin Peaks cameo, but most of the credit should go to the waterfall itself, which is 270 feet of awe-inspiring beauty. Visiting the park is free, and since both the upper and lower observation decks reopened last winter, you’ll have plenty to see and do within the two-acre park.”

“If you live in Washington, you probably already know that Rialto Beach is one of the most stunning beaches on the Olympic Coast.

There’s plenty of nature to see and photograph, and if you take the Hole-in-the-Wall hike along the coast, you’ll end the day standing underneath a famous rock arch, surrounded by tide pools. Oh, and once you’re over there, don’t forget to stop by La Push—which is now open to visitors, along with the trailhead to Second Beach.”

“Ever heard of the official waterfall of Washington State? Spoiler alert: It’s Palouse Falls, and we can confirm that it has indeed earned the distinction.

At 198 feet tall, Palouse is the last remaining waterfall caused by glacial floods, which carved out the region during the last Ice Age. Take it all in via the one mile hike to the base, or watch the flow of water from the overlook at the parking lot. You’ll have a great view either way.”

www.jasminealley.com says there are 50 places you need to see.

“If you have ever ordered a “Grande Pike” coffee at Starbucks, you need to make a pilgrimage to its namesake, Seattle’s Pike Place Farmers Market!

Open since 1907, Seattle’s original farmers’ market is located downtown. You won’t be able to miss its massive “Public Market Center” entrance. “

“The northern tip of the Kitsap Peninsula is where the infamous Point No Point Treaty was signed.

The treaty gave the United States possession of Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas from Native tribes. It is home to the historic landmark Point No Point Lighthouse, which has stood here since the late 19th century.”

“The 8-mile-long roundtrip leading to Colchuck Lake is strenuous!

But as soon as you emerge from the trees and see this stunning lake, it will take your breath away! The glacial water at Colchuck is a gorgeous deep blue that shimmers in the sunlight.”

This is just a small sample of what there is to see in Washington State. Sadly, some of the locations listed I have not been to, but they are now on my list of things to see.

