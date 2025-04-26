It's been quite a while since McDonald's has added a new permanent menu Item. McDonald's did some research and found out that they were behind in the chicken wars. Other fast-food places, including Taco Bell are winning in That category, and so McDonald's decided to bring back The McCrispy strips.

‘Beginning May 5, the chain will start selling McCrispy Strips, which are all-white chicken tenders coated in crispy, golden-brown breading. The tenders are an extension of the chain’s crispy chicken sandwich, its last permanent menu item, which McDonald’s began selling in 2021 after a Popeyes version exploded in popularity.’

Back in 2020 they were pulled from the menu and now they will be back. When you order, you'll have the option of a new dipping sauce, Creamy chili dip. My hope is that they also would let me use the hot mustard sauce that normally you can get with Nuggets. I just like it better than any other dipping sauce they offer.

Chicken has turned into a major fast-food item across the board, and this has put McDonald's in a bit of a pickle. So, this is one of the main reasons why they decided to go with the McCrispy strips. One other thing to keep in mind is that now that McDonald's has brought back the McCrispy strips, it gets them one step closer to the “Snack Wrap”, Which is another menu item that customers are calling for.

All I know is, If I can get them at crispy strips with the hot mustard sauce, I'm all in.

