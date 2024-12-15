Get ready for a new race of Chernobyl “super dogs”.

I hope you're prepared for the new Master race, a new race of, super dogs. Well, I don't know that I'd go that far, however this discovery is pretty important.

Now, until this time my idea of a super dog was a Labradoodle. One of my coworkers has one and he is absolutely twitterpated with his Labradoodle, I mean, come on, it's half a Labrador, it's half a poodle, It's a Labradoodle.

Photo by Dave Bernstine Photo by Dave Bernstine loading...

It really, truly is the cutest little pup in the world, full of energy and always happy, and as he likes to stress it is hypoallergenic. So, this is the one dog you can own if you have dog allergies.

according to msn.com,

‘Dogs living near the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster have mutated to develop a new superpower - they are immune to radiation, heavy metals and pollution.’

The Stray Dogs Of Chernobyl Getty Images loading...

Here's what happened, scientists went to the Chernobyl exclusion zone (CEZ) and collected over 116 blood samples from stray dogs in the area. What they found was interesting. Among those samples, they found two distinct genetically different dog populations in the area. The CEZ is still considered to be a radioactive wasteland but in the midst of that, wildlife has flourished, an estimated 900 stray dogs live in the area. (None of them Labradoodles.)

The Stray Dogs Of Chernobyl Getty Images loading...

The scientists also claimed that they have found another Group of animals in the CEZ that have also developed these so-called superpowers. There seems to be mutant wolves that are also living in the area that “are uniquely resilient to cancer-causing radiation exposure”.

It makes me wonder how many generations were necessary in order to create this mutation and make it stable.

Lots of questions, looking forward to the answers.

Dogs living near the Chernobyl disaster develops wild new superpower



Check Out These Adorable SouthCoast Dogs on National Dog Day Happy National Dog Day! Today is for our best friends. Here are some of the cuties you will see strolling around the SouthCoast. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine





15 Beautiful Photos of the World's Ugliest Dogs The Marin-Sonoma County Fair in Petaluma, California holds an annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest where owners showoff their unique looking dogs. The top ugliest dog takes home a cash prize. Here is a look at the 2024 contestants. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll



