Police in the Northwest and other areas of the country are understaffed, underfunded, and overworked. (Sound familiar?) With artificial intelligence seeming to encroach on almost every aspect of doing business. It's no surprise that it's impacting the way police do their jobs as well.

Getty Getty loading...

According to axios.com,

‘Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping who police stop, how reports are written, where officers patrol and how evidence is analyzed.

The tech promises speed and efficiency. But its rapid spread is outpacing public rules, and could embed errors and bias deep within the criminal justice system.

Local law enforcement agencies are facing chronic staffing shortages amid pressures to reduce violent crime.’

Think about this.

Understaffing is a serious issue. Almost 75% of officers on the job say that being understaffed slows down backups to emergency situations. 56% say in a Police1 survey that understaffing has increased their exposure in high-risk situations.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Right now, San Francisco police are testing Axon's Draft One that uses AI to generate first draft reports for citations and what they call “lower level” cases.

The startup company called Longeye is working on a platform that is being tested with 12 different law enforcement agencies that would facilitate detectives going through multiple hours of jail phone calls, Criminal Interviews. and police video footage for clues.

Getty Getty loading...

South Fulton police near Atlanta, GA. are working with IBM on an AI driven platform that collects law enforcement data then collates it to help predict future crime patterns.

How much money is involved?

Law enforcement agencies across the US are already investing a lot of money in AI technologies to help make them more efficient.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

AI technology applied to law enforcement is turning into big business pulling in about $3.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to nearly double that amount by 2033.

AI technology companies say that AI will not replace detectives but give detectives better tools to do their job.



Washington Police Air Support Uses These are a few of the main tasks Washington State Police use air support for.



