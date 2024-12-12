FBI says texting between Android and Apple phones is not secure.

No matter what age you are, you're probably texting your friends all the time. Admittedly, the younger you are, the more you're texting, but even I find myself texting friends and coworker's multiple times a day, every workday and I do this with the expectation that my texts are secure. No surprise, that is not necessarily the case.

‘The FBI and CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) have decided to issue a warning to both Android and iOS users who text each other. Yes, this is related to RCS (Rich Communication Services), and it’s Apple’s fault, basically.’

The culprit is RCS. (Rich communications services). Among other things, this provides you with encrypted communication. If you're texting from one Android phone to another Android phone. However, the RCS protocol is different for Apple iOS so, any texting you do if you're an iPhone user to an Android user or vice versa is not Protected.

OK, for the average person this is not a big deal. However, this does leave an opening for hackers.

OK, don't freak out.

There are a lot of apps out there that enable you to have encrypted texts as long as you're sending that text to another person that has that same app, not a problem. You've got Telegram, Signal, Messenger and of course WhatsApp.

With China potentially hacking websites, phones and other digital communications it's probably a safe bet that Apple will eventually get their stuff together and fix their RCS protocol.

I'm not particularly worried about the Chinese finding out that today is donut day.

Or was that yesterday?

