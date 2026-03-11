If you know me at all, you know that I've been very vocal in the past about the “movie experience.” I love going to the movies but as of late. I've been attending less. Probably for the same reason you might have been going less. The cost of tickets and refreshments has skyrocketed, and many of the movies that I would like to see today I'll be able to stream on my TV 4 weeks from now.

Small independent theaters

More and more big movie theater houses are closing. But the one thing that's interesting is in the Seattle area there are some movie theaters that are experiencing resurgence. Smaller independent theaters are succeeding where larger corporate theaters are failing.

‘Tiny arthouse cinemas in Seattle and around the country are faring well in what online publication IndieWire recently declared the “golden age of microcinemas.” In the era of streaming and scrolling, nostalgia seems to be winning people back. Even the larger independent theaters are drawing audiences with this somewhat counterintuitive approach to programming.’

Don't get me wrong; times are tough for independent theaters as well but there's a trend forming. You can call it micro theaters; you can call it the arthouse cinema. These smaller movie theaters are in the Seattle market programming to a specific type of movie viewer are succeeding.

With that said, things are not totally rosy for independent theaters. Seattle has gone from a peak of 21 independent theaters in 2012 to now just 11.

The Ruby Theater

If you're looking to experience what a truly independent movie theater is all about. You only have to travel as far as Chelan, WA and visit the Ruby Theatre. It was years ago, but the Ruby Theater is where I saw a midnight showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. I had no idea what I was getting into, but I was ready for it.

‘Chelan’s Historic Ruby Theatre opened in the summer of 1914. It was billed as “superior to most theaters, (…) the building is modern and far above average.” The Ruby, named after the first Manager’s daughter, is believed to be the oldest continuously running movie theater in Washington State. The Ruby also is also among the oldest and best preserved movie theaters in the country. In recognition of the Ruby’s historical significance, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.’

The Ruby Theater in Chelan is not just an independent theatre in Washington state. It's a bit of history in Washington state as well. Over the years, the Ruby Theatre has hosted live performances, art films, blockbusters and more.

Celebrate the small, independent theater. Visit the Ruby Theater in Chelan.

Another movie I saw for the very first time at the Ruby Theater was the concert movie Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains the Same.

Right now, the Ruby Theater has a calendar of first run movies since they only have one screen certain movies play on certain days, but sometimes their selections can be a little bit more eclectic.

I really hope our local bigger movie houses like The Liberty and the Gateway can prevail in this difficult economy for movie going, only time will tell.

If you are looking a a little small town movie magic, check out the Ruby Theater in Chelan Washington.

