Washington state has a UFO hotspot.

I have never had a UFO experience, but I am enamored with the idea of UFOs. I like thinking that there is someone in the universe popping in and visiting sometimes. One of my favorite movies in the entire world is “Paul.”

If you like the idea of UFOs, and you haven't seen this movie, you're really missing out. It's clever, and the idea of an alien that sounds like Seth Rogen is damn funny. “Paul” is a foul mouthed, pot smoking gray alien from who knows where who at the end of the movie says, “where we're going you don't need teeth.”

That brings us to today's subject, UFO hotspots.

According to axios.com,

“People are more likely to report seeing a UFO in the Seattle area than in most places in the country, according to national data.

“The Seattle area had 86.5 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents between 2000 and 2023, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center.”

If you look at the map below you can see where the concentration of sightings is. One thing I noticed was that in Chelan County, where I live the count is 157 sightings. By contrast King County has 1993 sightings.

axios.com also says,

“Reports of UFOs are even more common in places with darker skies and fewer city lights.

In Washington, that includes Lincoln County, Ferry County, San Juan County and Klickitat County, which had the highest UFO sightings per 100,000 people among the state's 39 counties.”

Something else to keep in mind is apparently UFO is an outdated term. Now it's all about UAP's or unidentified anomalous phenomena. (come on give me a break).

Axios.com says.

“A 2023 Pentagon report found that among 366 UAP cases examined, more than half were balloons, drones or "airborne clutter" — but many instances were left unresolved.

Despite rising public acceptance of UFO/UAP chatter, there's still no proof that extraterrestrials are visiting us.”

Except for “Paul”, of course.

If you haven't seen the movie, it's funny.

It's also not appropriate for small children.

