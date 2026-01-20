Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo and everybody in it is over the moon about the birth of two new baby lions.

‘The pair of sand-colored cubs, marked with speckles of dark fur across their heads, were born about nine hours apart Jan. 14 to first-time parents, mother Ilanga and father Tandie. It’s the first time lions have been born at the zoo since 2014, zoo officials announced Friday.’

Right now, the only way you can get a look at the cubs is with photos or online videos like the one that was posted by Woodland Park Zoo on Facebook. But like any lion cub, they are cute until, of course, they get bigger and then want to eat you.

When can you go see them?

The public won't be able to view the cubs until they get a little bit older and are steady on their feet. Every couple of weeks, the zoo veterinarians will perform checkups to make sure that the cubs are developing in the way they're supposed to.

Woodland Park Zoo is extremely happy with the birth of the cubs because it puts them one step closer to the goals of the Species Survival Plan, a survival cooperative program overseen by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

No names for the new Cubs yet, although I'm sure it will provide for a very interesting promotional program for the Woodland Park Zoo, “Name that cub.” (You know it’s coming.)

On average, lion cubs are born between 2.2 to 3.5. lbs. and won't open their eyes for at least a week or two.

I say we call them Cubby McCub Face and Sister Cubalot. What do you think?

