So, imagine this. You're driving down the road, you're over the speed limit, you look in your rearview mirror, and you see those lights flashing, and for just a fraction of a second you think, “I could outrun this guy”. And at that point, most of us come to our senses and pull over.

But for whatever reason, there is another small portion of us that gives it a try. Typically, with little success. But there are some that escape. The problem is the high-speed chase that ensues and the danger that it creates for both the police, the perpetrators, and the public.

The Seattle City Council has decided to look towards technology to try to limit that danger.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The Seattle City Council signed off Tuesday on new vehicle tracking technology that law enforcement officials say will cut down on high-speed chases.

The 8-1 vote was required under the city’s 2017 surveillance technology law — created amid concerns about the Police Department’s surveillance practices — and came despite some concerns from the state’s local ACLU chapter.’

The new technology is called StarChase.

You may have seen ideas like this portrayed in movies where the hero shoots a device at a fleeing car, and then they use that device, now attached to the fleeing car, to track their suspect.

Now that movie's plot line is turned into reality.

StarChase introduces what they call a GPS launcher. It's mounted on the front of a police cruiser. If there is reasonable suspicion, the police officer can shoot a cylindrical device onto the car in question. The device will attach to the car using a magnet and adhesive, and at that point they will have approximately 8 hours of active GPS tracking.

Currently there are 14 law agencies in the northwest that are using StarChase including the King County Sheriff's Department in Redmond and Lynnwood.

Several other law enforcement agencies across the country are also using this system. StarChase claims they have an 86% success rate. Use of the device is considered a success when it results in an apprehension of a suspect.

One interesting note, the Oakland Police Department in California discontinued using Starchase after having it available to them for five years because no officers used it.

So, is this just another overreach by Big Brother? Or is it a new way for technology to bring more safety to our streets?

Only time will tell.

Seattle City Council approves new tech to help SPD track fleeing cars | The Seattle Times

Pursuit Technology Impact Assessment, Version 1.1

Oakland police drop technology that promised to eliminate dangerous chases

