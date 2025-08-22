Going through TSA checkpoints at airports has always been a pain. At least now you don't have to take off your shoes, and airports are jammed as it is. Imagine the chaos when the FIFA World Cup games come to Seattle next summer, try going through SeaTac Airport then.

Welcome to the biometric eGate.

According to Axios.com,

‘CLEAR and TSA are piloting biometric "eGates" this month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and two other airports, with plans to eventually roll out the technology nationwide, the identity verification company told Axios exclusively.’

It's being called frictionless travel. And here's how it works.

You step into the eGate, and the system then scans your face, (real-time biometric verification) and then it matches the traveler's face to their ID and their boarding pass.

At that point, once you're cleared, you bypass the TSA podium completely and move straight on to screening. (Sorry, you don't get to skip that.)

It's been a long time since I've flown, so I don't even know what the “TSA podium” is all about. But they say the total transaction in the eGate is 2 to 3 seconds.

eGates will go into service at SeaTac airport august 31st. They're already being used at Atlanta airport, and they should pop up sometime next week at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

So, if you're concerned about the use of facial recognition software and how it relates to your personal privacy, and you really want to fly? Big Brother says, “get over it, this is happening right now”.

So, smile for the camera, be patient and remember.

At least you don't have to take off your shoes.

CLEAR, TSA launch eGates at major U.S. airports ahead of 2026 World Cup



