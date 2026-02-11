There are several coworkers in my office that rely on coffee to get them going in the morning. This is not some trope; they really can't function without it, and for many of them, Starbucks figures prominently in their morning routine.

Now, Starbucks has made plans that might change your morning selection.

According to axios.com,

‘Starbucks is rolling out what appears to be one of its most wide-ranging menu updates in years — including its biggest bakery refresh ever, a core coffee addition and permanent drink launches.

Monday's launch comes as the Seattle-based coffee giant pivots from simplification to growth nearly a year and a half into its turnaround plan under CEO Brian Niccol.’

In the past, when Starbucks made a menu update, it was incremental, taking small steps. They didn't want to freak out their consumers. This one is More extensive.

A part of the turnaround plan for Starbucks that CEO Brian Niccol envisioned was to actually trim down the menu and make processes simpler over the last year. Speed up the process, eliminate mistakes, Improve quality control.

Starbucks says that those changes have had positive results, and now it's time to look at their menu and start to innovate.

So what changes are coming?

first off Starbucks is adding six new bakery items to their menu calling it “internationally inspired.” A cookie-croissant swirl, Dubai chocolate bite, pistachio chocolate loaf, yuzu-filled croissant, strawberry matcha loaf, and a berry blondie.

A new everyday brewed coffee will be available to you. They are calling it “Starbucks 1971 roast.” They describe it as “a bold dark roast inspired by the brand's Pike Place roots.” Honestly, I can't describe it at all because I'm not a coffee drinker, so I'll have to ask my buddy John down the hall, to tell me what he thinks?

Finally, new permanent matcha drinks. Since I'm not a connoisseur of these types of things, I had to look it up. Matcha is a very finely ground Japanese green tea. When it's created, it has a vivid green color and reportedly has many health benefits.

On the Starbucks menu, you'll find an Iced Double Berry Matcha and Iced Banana Bread Matcha, The other thing that happens on the menu is some Valentine's Day specials. Including. a Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, and a Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew along with a few other drinks sporting Berry flavors and herb flavors.

The goal of all of this Starbucks revamping and rebranding over the last year is to impress upon coffee consumers that Starbucks is going back to their roots. Caring more about customer experience. We'll see if this new move pays off.

