I can think of three or four reasons why I would drop everything and do a day trip to the tri-cities. Two or three of those reasons revolve around food. But this is something I had no knowledge about until a few days ago. The chance to take a tour of the McBones Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site. An archaeological dig just a few miles outside the tri-cities. (You know, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco.)

According to seattletimes.com,

‘the McBones Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site, where the bones of an ice age mammoth are being painstakingly unearthed within a couple of miles of the Tri-Cities.

Tours are scheduled so far on eight Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays from mid-April to late June. The tickets, which cost $10 per child or adult, often sell out quickly and are available at mcbones.org.’

Yes, you can tour the site

A tour usually lasts about two hours, and the tours begin in April. Two tours a day, one at 9:00 AM and one at 11 AM. starting April 17th 18th and 25th. May 16th and 23rd. And June 20th 26th And 28th. Tickets are $10 per person and are available online at public tours - MCBONES | RESEARCH CENTER Remember, if you want to go, be sure to sign up early. They sell out fast.

They also separately book group tours online. All the money raised from these tours helps pay for more research and covers the operating costs of the facility.

The best part is that you get to see exposed areas of a Columbian mammoth that was trapped during Ice Age floods about 17,000 years ago. It's a big critter, standing approximately 10 to13 feet from shoulder to ground, and researchers estimate that it was probably around 40 years old when it perished.

The individual's lucky enough to get the tour will spend some time at the dig site, and visiting the “dig house,” (the McBones Research Center) Where they will learn about the history, Discovery, and findings at the dig site. The tour will also include a visit to the laboratory and exhibits.

All tours need to be booked online, and then after you have successfully booked your tour, the location of the tour site is then disclosed to you. They prefer not to publicize the location to avoid any kind of vandalism.

It's a great opportunity for you, your kids, and maybe your grandkids to learn something about the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site.