It can easily be said that there is a national day for just about everything. If you can think of it, there is a national day for it, and nothing proves that more than what I discovered the other day.

December 20th is Ugly Sweater Day.

For some people every day can be an ugly sweater day, but of course when it's December, it's Christmas time and you're looking for some kind of team building event for your office staff. Having an ugly sweater day is just a natural thing. (Just think of it as Halloween with jingle bells.)

Is there an ugly sweater contest in your place of business?

We have an ugly sweater contest where I work. A little more than 50% of the staff actually participate, and there is a prize for the proud owner of the ugliest sweater. I'm not exactly sure what the prize is, but for some reason a couple of car washes leaps to mind.

The reason I even mentioned all of this is because as I'm looking at my radio station website. I see that there's a company that manufactures and markets ugly sweaters, advertising on our website and believe me when I tell you they are not necessarily all ugly, but some are shocking. Just check it out on our website and you'll see what I mean.

Make no mistake, I'm not encouraging you to go buy their products. I'm encouraging you to go look at their products and then try to un-see them later.

According to nationaltoday.com,

‘23% of people will buy an ugly sweater. It’s bound to happen! Whether it’s for a house party, an office event, or for family photos, 23% of people don’t doubt that they’ll be joining the ugly sweater brigade some time in the future. The joy that comes with purposefully wearing an ugly sweater (without your fashion senses coming into question) is pure and unbeatable.’

It's pretty much a foregone conclusion that we will have an ugly sweater day here in my office sometime in December. I don't know if it'll be on the 20th, and it will be a success because there will be co-workers in ugly sweaters, no doubt about it. What other metric of success could you possibly ask for?

Here's what I think.

I believe we need to have National Inappropriate T-shirt Day. There are vendors online right now willing to provide you with an inappropriate T-shirt. Something so inappropriate that your HR department will probably let you know you should never wear it again.

If you really want to be a rebel, wear your inappropriate T-shirt but then wear another shirt over the top. (Now you're in stealth mode.)

No one will know the truth but you.

UGLY SWEATER DAY - December 20, 2025 - National Today

