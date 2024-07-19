Washington state wants to help pay for your new heat pump.

Is it too late to be talking about upgrading your HVAC system? (I'm talking air conditioning now). There are several ways that you can actually save money on switching over to a heat pump system. For your home.

Why a heat pump?

According to energy.gov.

“Unlike standard compressors that can only operate at full capacity, two-speed compressors allow heat pumps to operate close to the heating or cooling capacity needed at any particular outdoor temperature, saving energy by reducing on/off operation and compressor wear.”

Heat pumps are way more energy efficient which means you spend less money on electricity. In Chelan and Douglas counties maybe that's not such a big deal, but if you live over on the West side of the mountains it can be a very big deal.

Right now, there are several local, regional and national programs that can save you money on the installation of a new heat pump system for your home.

Right now, the federal tax credit of up to 30%. This is a tax credit, so you wouldn't see any return until you file your taxes for the year.

Utilities on the West side of the mountains are also offering rebate programs.

Seattle Light is offering rebates of $300 to $600 for heat pumps purchased through a contractor

Puget Sound Utility's is offering rebates of $1,500 to $4,000 for converting from an electric forced-air furnace to a heat pump and, for low-income customers, a $2,400 rebate for energy efficiency upgrades

There is all kinds of money out there to be had, you just need to know where to find it. Cities in Western Washington are offering serious money to help you upgrade to a heat pump system. Federal and state discounts are also waiting in the wings.

According to kouw.com,

The legislature also allocated $40 million to support better insulation and measures to improve low-income families’ health by improving indoor air quality.”

This may be your time to upgrade.

