Early in my career I was the little guy on the totem pole and when holidays came up, I was the one that worked. I was OK with that because I was working and getting paid sometimes time and 1/2. (Not always.)

Later in my career I actually had holidays off although if the holiday landed on a weekday, I would usually just work half a day and then go home.

These days if I work on a holiday, it's because I choose to do so and get extra pay because of it. (I like extra pay.)

Walmart Posts Strong First Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

For the last four years, Walmart has chosen to do something I think is very positive for them, their customers and obviously for their workers. Every Walmart in Washington state will be closed for 24 hours during Thanksgiving.

According to corporate.walmart.com,

‘Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families.’

Now you may be asking yourself why is this good for their customers? I'll tell you this, there's nothing worse than grumpy workers at a retail outlet. It can be groceries, it can be housewares, it can be a hardware store. I don't care if they are grumpy, it's no fun for the customer. (And of course, no fun for the worker.)

Target To Report Earnings On Wednesday Getty Images loading...

By the way, Target stores have also announced that they're going to be closed for 24 hours on Thanksgiving.

What will I be doing? Well, on Thanksgiving Day, I'm going to be chowing down on Turkey, And dressing, And maybe some pumpkin pie.

156820199 Stephanie Frey loading...

But on Black Friday, I'm going to be working. And like I've said before, I'm OK with that. Because I'm getting paid.

